Marcus Edwards headshot

Marcus Edwards Injury: Late call Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Edwards (knock) is a late call for Tuesday's clash against Everton, coach Scott Parker said in the press conference. "We will check on Marcus going into the game, but everyone else has come out of the weekend with no new injuries thankfully."

Edwards could be available for Tuesday's clash against Everton if pre-match tests are positive, having missed the previous match against Sunderland after picking up a knock in training. The forward had started the last seven Premier League matches prior to the setback, and his potential return would be a boost for his side. Jacob Bruun Larsen could start if he is unable to feature again.

Marcus Edwards
Burnley
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Edwards See More
