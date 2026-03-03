Marcus Edwards Injury: Out again
Edwards (undisclosed) is out for Tuesday's match against Everton.
Edwards will sit on the sidelines for a second consecutive match Tuesday, with the forward missing due to his undisclosed injury. They have around a week and a half to recover moving forward, with the next game played for Burnley on March 14 against Bournemouth.
