Marcus Edwards Injury: Ruled out due to knock

Edwards picked up a knock in Friday's final training session and has been ruled out for Saturday's showdown against the Bees. It is a tough break for the Clarets as the forward had locked down a starting role in his last six Premier League outings, chipping in one goal and one assist over that stretch. With Edwards sidelined, Jacob Bruun Larsen is in line to see an uptick in minutes until he is back to full strength.