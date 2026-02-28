Marcus Edwards headshot

Marcus Edwards Injury: Ruled out due to knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Edwards suffered a knock in the final training session and is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Brentford, the club announced.

Edwards picked up a knock in Friday's final training session and has been ruled out for Saturday's showdown against the Bees. It is a tough break for the Clarets as the forward had locked down a starting role in his last six Premier League outings, chipping in one goal and one assist over that stretch. With Edwards sidelined, Jacob Bruun Larsen is in line to see an uptick in minutes until he is back to full strength.

Marcus Edwards
Burnley
