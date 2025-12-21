Edwards was introduced in the 77th minute of Saturday's clash against the Cherries and immediately gave Burnley a different angle, holding width and looking early for runners at the back post. His defining moment came in stoppage time, when he shaped a curling cross to the far post that Armando Broja converted for the equaliser. With Burnley producing only four total shot attempts, his one moment of quality delivery changed the final outcome. Edwards has only been a bench option this season but continues to make a decent impact late in games, as he contributed to one chance created in each of his last four appearances for the Clarets.