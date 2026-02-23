Marcus Edwards News: Four shots in away draw
Edwards had four shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Chelsea.
Edwards took four shots as his side drew away to Chelsea. The forward has started nine games this season, starting all nine since the end of December, and all nine starts have come in the last 10 games.
