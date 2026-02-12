Marcus Edwards headshot

Marcus Edwards News: Records one assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Edwards assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace.

Edwards delivered an assist for Hannibal in Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, snapping a three-game stretch without a goal contribution. The forward appears to have secured a regular starting role of late, having started each of the last six Premier League matches, recording one goal and two assists during that span.

Marcus Edwards
Burnley
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Edwards See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Edwards See More
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
Yesterday
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 7
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
6 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 24
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
16 days ago