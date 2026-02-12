Marcus Edwards News: Records one assist
Edwards assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace.
Edwards delivered an assist for Hannibal in Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, snapping a three-game stretch without a goal contribution. The forward appears to have secured a regular starting role of late, having started each of the last six Premier League matches, recording one goal and two assists during that span.
