Marcus Edwards News: Returns to bench
Edwards (back) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.
Edwards returns to the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last two matches with a back injury. The forward trained this week and is cleared to be part of the squad following his evaluation Friday. He had started six of his last seven appearances prior to the injury and now offers an attacking option off the bench, as he could feature later in the game depending on how it unfolds.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Edwards See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2818 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2818 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 2122 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2729 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2729 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Edwards See More