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Marcus Edwards News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Edwards (back) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth.

Edwards returns to the bench for Saturday's clash against Bournemouth after missing the last two matches with a back injury. The forward trained this week and is cleared to be part of the squad following his evaluation Friday. He had started six of his last seven appearances prior to the injury and now offers an attacking option off the bench, as he could feature later in the game depending on how it unfolds.

Marcus Edwards
Burnley
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