Marcus Ingvartsen Injury: Out ten to twelve weeks

Ingvartsen will be sidelined for the next 10 to 12 weeks due to a leg injury. This is a big blow for the new franchise as he was a regular starter and a key attacking threat, scoring one goal in four games while creating three chances and taking 10 shots in that span. Alex Mighten will likely take his place in the frontline until Hirving Lozano returns.