Marcus Ingvartsen headshot

Marcus Ingvartsen News: Converts penalty in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Ingvartsen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Dallas.

Ingvartsen salvaged an otherwise underwhelming performance with a well-taken spot kick in the 31st minute. The goal was his third of the campaign in MLS play, making him the team's co-leader in that category alongside Onni Valakari after four matches. The center-forward has also assisted twice while starting in each of those four games, and he should remain a solid attacking option against most opposition.

Marcus Ingvartsen
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Ingvartsen See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Ingvartsen See More
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Bundesliga Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Bundesliga Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 26, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin Single Game Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin Single Game Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 21, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin v. Union Berlin Showdown Preview
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin v. Union Berlin Showdown Preview
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 20, 2020
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union Berlin
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union Berlin
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
May 16, 2020