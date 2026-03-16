Marcus Ingvartsen News: Converts penalty in draw

Ingvartsen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against FC Dallas.

Ingvartsen salvaged an otherwise underwhelming performance with a well-taken spot kick in the 31st minute. The goal was his third of the campaign in MLS play, making him the team's co-leader in that category alongside Onni Valakari after four matches. The center-forward has also assisted twice while starting in each of those four games, and he should remain a solid attacking option against most opposition.