Marcus Ingvartsen News: Gets a goal
Ingvartsen scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.
Ingvartsen found the back of the net but it took him seven shots and he only put two on frame. It's a bit of a wasteful performance considering the end result but he'll have a good chance to score against an Austin side which has allowed 19 goals in 11 matches ahead of its clash with Minnesota on Sunday.
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