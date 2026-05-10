Marcus Ingvartsen News: Gets a goal

Ingvartsen scored one goal to go with seven shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Ingvartsen found the back of the net but it took him seven shots and he only put two on frame. It's a bit of a wasteful performance considering the end result but he'll have a good chance to score against an Austin side which has allowed 19 goals in 11 matches ahead of its clash with Minnesota on Sunday.