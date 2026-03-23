Marcus Ingvartsen headshot

Marcus Ingvartsen News: Goals in two straight

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Ingvartsen scored a goal while taking five shots (two on goal) and creating three chances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with RSL.

Ingvartsen found the back of the net in the 27th minute while leading San Diego in shots and chances created during the draw. The forward has goals in back-to-back matches while combining for six shots and four chances created over his last three appearances.

Marcus Ingvartsen
San Diego FC
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