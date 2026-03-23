Marcus Ingvartsen News: Goals in two straight
Ingvartsen scored a goal while taking five shots (two on goal) and creating three chances during Sunday's 2-2 draw with RSL.
Ingvartsen found the back of the net in the 27th minute while leading San Diego in shots and chances created during the draw. The forward has goals in back-to-back matches while combining for six shots and four chances created over his last three appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Ingvartsen See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Bundesliga TargetsMay 26, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin Single Game TargetsMay 21, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin v. Union Berlin Showdown PreviewMay 20, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union BerlinMay 16, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Ingvartsen See More