Marcus Ingvartsen News: Registers goal and assist

Ingvartsen scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and two chances created in Saturday's 5-0 victory versus CF Montreal.

Ingvartsen delivered a strong attacking performance in Saturday's win over CF Montreal, first providing a clever backheel assist to Onni Valakari before finding the net himself with a powerful strike under the bar off a well-placed pass from Anders Dreyer. He added two key passes in the match. The Danish forward had held a regular reserve role last season, making five starts in 13 appearances, but appears set to lead the line this year and opened the campaign in impressive fashion with two goal contributions.