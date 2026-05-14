Marcus Ingvartsen News: Remains in form
Ingvartsen scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing once inaccurately and creating a chance during Wednesday's 5-0 win over Austin.
Ingvartsen found the back of the net in the 79th minute scoring San Diego's fourth goal. The forward is in excellent form at the moment with four goals, 14 shots and a chance created over his last three starts.
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