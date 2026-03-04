Marcus Ingvartsen News: Scores, assists in win
Ingvartsen scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.
Ingvartsen assisted the opener with a clever touch inside the box, and he doubled the team's lead wth a composed finish after an assist from Anders Dreyer. Look for Ingvartsen to remain as a key scoring threat for San Diego FC as long as he stays healthy.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Ingvartsen See More
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday Bundesliga TargetsMay 26, 2020
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin vs. Union Berlin Single Game TargetsMay 21, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Hertha Berlin v. Union Berlin Showdown PreviewMay 20, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Bayern Munich at Union BerlinMay 16, 2020
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Ingvartsen See More