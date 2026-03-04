Marcus Ingvartsen headshot

Marcus Ingvartsen News: Scores, assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Ingvartsen scored one goal and assisted once from three shots and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus St. Louis City SC.

Ingvartsen assisted the opener with a clever touch inside the box, and he doubled the team's lead wth a composed finish after an assist from Anders Dreyer. Look for Ingvartsen to remain as a key scoring threat for San Diego FC as long as he stays healthy.

Marcus Ingvartsen
San Diego FC
