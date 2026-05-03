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Marcus Ingvartsen News: Scores brace in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Ingvartsen scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

Ingvartsen struck twice to put San Diego up 2-0 in Saturday's 2-2 home draw with LAFC, opening the scoring in the 7th minute before adding a second in the 71st from Anders Dreyer's assist in transition, giving the hosts full control of the match before it slipped away deep in stoppage time. He now has seven MLS goals on the season, with his brace standing out as the defining individual performance in what was San Diego's most encouraging display during a tough recent stretch. Ingvartsen has already produced six more goal contributions than he did in his first stretch with San Diego last season, and he has done it in two fewer appearances.

Marcus Ingvartsen
San Diego FC
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