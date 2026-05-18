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Marcus Ingvartsen News: Scores Brace in wild draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 12:09am

Ingvartsen scored two goals to go with four shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Ingvartsen was the central figure in Saturday's 3-3 draw with Cincinnati, equalizing in the first half with a left-footed strike into the lower-left corner after Kieran Sargeant's assist, then reappearing in the sixth minute of stoppage time to smash home his 11th goal of the season, set up by Anisse Saidi, to pull his side back to 3-2 and spark the frantic finish. The Danish forward operates as the focal point of San Diego's attack, combining physical hold-up play with clinical finishing from both inside and outside the box. Ingvartsen has now scored 11 goals and added two assists across 14 MLS appearances this season, making him a serious contender for the MLS Golden Boot.

Marcus Ingvartsen
San Diego FC
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