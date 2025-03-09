Marcus Ingvartsen News: Scores during extra time

Ingvartsen scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 win over Real Salt Lake.

Ingvartsen put the cherry on top of San Diego's win Saturday, as he would find the back of the net deep into extra time for their third goal of the contest. This is his first goal of the season, also being his first assist. He has started in all three games this season, notching nine shots in 270 minutes of play.