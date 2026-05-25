Marcus Pedersen News: Active on the wing versus Juventus

Pedersen registered eight crosses (three accurate), one tackle (one won) and one clearance and created two scoring chances in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Juventus.

Pedersen had his best showing in a while, leading his club in deliveries, but he wasn't too accurate. He uncorked at least one cross in every game this season, averaging 5.4 (0.68) per contest. He scored once, assisted twice and notched 20 chances created, 15 crosses (three accurate) and 23 tackles in 29 displays (23 starts).