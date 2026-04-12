Marcus Pedersen News: Assists again Saturday

Pedersen assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Verona.

Pedersen assisted Giovanni Simeone's strike in the 6th minute Saturday, marking his second straight match with an assist. It was one of three chances he created in the match, tying a season high. He also recorded one clearance and blocking one shot as he played the full 90 minutes for the third time in his last four matches.