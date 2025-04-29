Marcus Pedersen News: Attempts nine crosses

Pedersen registered nine crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Napoli.

Pedersen led the Torino attack Sunday with nine attempted crosses (two accurate) as they fell in a languid 2-0 defeat to league-leaders Napoli. The nine crosses were a season-high for the wide midfielder who was also credited with his first chance created since December. After making four substitute appearances over the preceding six fixtures, Petersen has now been selected to the Torino starting XI in two consecutive matches.