Marcus Pedersen News: Dishes out an assist in Pisa game

Pedersen assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win against Pisa.

Pedersen set up Che Adams while in reality he was trying to punch it in on a long cross for the other wing, and his teammates pounced on the ball. It's his first helper in the campaign. He has sent in at least one cross in every seasonal appearance, averaging nearly 3.7 per match (0.6 accurate). He has recorded two shots (zero on target), four key passes and three tackles (one won) in the last four fixtures (three starts).