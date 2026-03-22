Marcus Pedersen News: Lively outing versus Milan

Pedersen generated seven crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss against AC Milan.

Pedersen was active on the flank and, while he didn't rack up stats as much as Rafael Obrador on the other one, he tallied a new season high in key passes and his highest number of crosses in 2026. He has had at least one delivery in every game this season, averaging 3.65 (0.63 accurate) per tilt. He has registered three tackles (two won), three interceptions and two clearances in his last five appearances (three starts), often splitting duties with Valentino Lazaro, although he has seen full minutes in the last two rounds.