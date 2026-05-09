Marcus Pedersen News: Scores winner off bench
Pedersen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 victory over Sassuolo.
Pedersen checked in during the 59th minute and wasted no time making his mark, needing just 11 minutes to deliver the go-ahead goal as he crashed the far post to meet Duvan Zapata's clipped cross and powered a header home in the 70th minute to put Torino up 2-1 for good. He wrapped up his 31-minute shift with two shots (one on target), and added a chance created. Pedersen had been a regular in the starting XI for Toro before dealing with back issues and now looks poised to regain that role down the stretch.
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