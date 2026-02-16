Marcus Pedersen headshot

Marcus Pedersen News: Whips in a cross

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Pedersen registered one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Bologna.

Pedersen would start Sunday after a bench role last outing, playing the full 90 for a third game in four matches. The midfielder has earned decent time this season with 19 appearances, but is yet to earn a goal contribution, with his main addition to the squad being his 74 crosses from the flank.

Marcus Pedersen
Torino
