Marcus Pedersen News: Whips in a cross
Pedersen registered one cross (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Bologna.
Pedersen would start Sunday after a bench role last outing, playing the full 90 for a third game in four matches. The midfielder has earned decent time this season with 19 appearances, but is yet to earn a goal contribution, with his main addition to the squad being his 74 crosses from the flank.
