Marcus Rashford Injury: Back available Sunday
Rashford (knee) is back available for Sunday's clash against Levante, according to Javier Miguel from AS.
Rashford has shaken off the knee injury that sidelined him for the derby against Girona and has been back in full team training over the last two sessions. The Englishman is officially back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Levante, putting himself back on the selection radar. That said, he's likely to ease his way in with minutes off the bench in the upcoming fixtures before pushing to regain a bigger role in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
-
General Soccer Article
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance100 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5109 days ago
-
Game Previews
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction157 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season212 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Man United vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds, Tips & Lineups274 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More