Marcus Rashford Injury: Back available Sunday

Rashford (knee) is back available for Sunday's clash against Levante, according to Javier Miguel from AS.

Rashford has shaken off the knee injury that sidelined him for the derby against Girona and has been back in full team training over the last two sessions. The Englishman is officially back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Levante, putting himself back on the selection radar. That said, he's likely to ease his way in with minutes off the bench in the upcoming fixtures before pushing to regain a bigger role in the rotation.