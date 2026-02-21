Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford Injury: Back available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Rashford (knee) is back available for Sunday's clash against Levante, according to Javier Miguel from AS.

Rashford has shaken off the knee injury that sidelined him for the derby against Girona and has been back in full team training over the last two sessions. The Englishman is officially back in the mix for Sunday's clash against Levante, putting himself back on the selection radar. That said, he's likely to ease his way in with minutes off the bench in the upcoming fixtures before pushing to regain a bigger role in the rotation.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
SOC
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
100 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
109 days ago
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
SOC
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
157 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
212 days ago
Man United vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds, Tips & Lineups
SOC
Man United vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds, Tips & Lineups
Author Image
BJ Cunningham
274 days ago