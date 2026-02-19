Marcus Rashford Injury: Back in team training
Rashford (knee) was spotted back in team training Thursday, according to Sergi Capdevila from Diario SPORT.
Rashford sat out the derby against Girona with a minor knee injury, but the forward was back on the training pitch Thursday and is expected to be in the mix for Sunday's clash with Levante. That said, with Raphinha fully healthy again, there is no need to rush the Englishman back into heavy minutes, and he is likely to slide into a secondary role behind the Brazilian moving forward.
