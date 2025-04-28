Marcus Rashford Injury: Expected to miss rest of season

Rashford (hamstring) is expected to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Rashford looks to be seeing his season end early after suffering a hamstring injury. This comes after he was announced out for several weeks, with only four weeks to play. However, he will only be an option for three of those games due to playing his parent club, Manchester United, in the season finale, so it looks to be his campaign will likely come to an end. He has started in 10 of his 17 appearances for the club this season, notching four goals and five assists across those matches, having a decent rejuvenation of his career with the loan spell.