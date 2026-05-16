Marcus Rashford Injury: Misses training, doubtful Sunday

Rashford (undisclosed) was absent from Saturday's training session ahead of Sunday's clash against Real Betis, casting doubt over his availability for the final home fixture of the season, according to Joan Poqui of Mundo Deportivo.

Rashford's absence from the session is an unexpected development with Barcelona looking to end what has been a historic La Liga campaign on a high note at the Spotify Camp Nou. The club has not provided any details on the nature of the issue, and coach Hansi Flick will need to find a solution on the left flank if Rashford cannot be cleared in time for Sunday's finale, with Fermin as the most likely option to start.