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Marcus Rashford Injury: Misses training, late call Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 16, 2026 at 4:11am

Rashford (undisclosed) was absent from Saturday's training session ahead of Sunday's clash against Real Betis and will be a late fitness decision, according to coach Hansi Flick. "Marcus we have to see, there is still hope he can play."

Rashford's absence from the session is an unexpected development with Barcelona looking to end what has been a historic La Liga campaign on a high note at the Spotify Camp Nou. The club has not provided any details on the nature of the issue, but coach Hansi Flick said there is still hope he can make the squad to face Real Betis. If the Englishman can't make the call, Fermin would be the most likely option to start.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
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