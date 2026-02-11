Rashford was absent from team training Wednesday due to a knee issue and is now a real question mark for Thursday's Copa del Rey showdown against Atletico. Barcelona will be keeping a close eye on the English forward's status, especially with Raphinha (thigh) already ruled out due to injury, leaving the attack dangerously thin. If both remain sidelined, expect a shake-up in the frontline, with Ferran Torres in line to slot in on the left flank and Robert Lewandowski likely leading the attack until they return.