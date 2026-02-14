Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford Injury: Unlikely for derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2026

Rashford (knee) is unlikely for Monday's derby against Girona, according to Jordi Carne from Sport.

Rashford picked up a knock to his knee in the last La Liga clash against Mallorca and still has not returned to full team training with the Blaugranas. The English forward is trending toward missing Monday's derby against Girona, as he continues his recovery process. However, with Raphinha (adductor) expected back from his issue, Rashford's potential absence would not alter the starting XI.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
