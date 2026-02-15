Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford Injury: Won't face Girona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Rashford (knee) is out for Monday's match against Girona, according to manager Hansi Flick. "Marcus is feeling better, but he's ruled out for tomorrow's match."

Rashford is feeling better but not yet an option for his club, with the forward still dealing with a knee injury. However, this does bring cofidence a return is not far, potentially returning when facing Levante on Feb. 22 in their next match. Once fit, a rotational spot is likely, starting in 13 of his 21 appearances this season while recording four shots and six assists.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
