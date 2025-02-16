Marcus Rashford News: Active team debut

Rashford registered four shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town.

Just under two weeks after temporarily signing with Aston Villa, Rashford made his team debut Saturday. He marked the occasion with volume, unprecedented considering Manchester United's 2023-24 Premier League season never included appearances during which he attempted both more than three shots and five crosses. Rashford was Villa's primary corner taker, more than doubling the three he attempted in last season's domestic-league action, which should also enhance his potential upside.