Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford News: Assist in Champions League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 11:36am

Rashford assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Club Brugge.

With the game and aggregate well in hand for Aston Villa, Rashford was comfortably able to log an assist, capped off with a goal scored by Marco Asensio. The 27-year-old Englishman finished this set of European matchups with two shots on goal alongside his assist.

