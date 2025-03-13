Marcus Rashford News: Assist in Champions League

Rashford assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Club Brugge.

With the game and aggregate well in hand for Aston Villa, Rashford was comfortably able to log an assist, capped off with a goal scored by Marco Asensio. The 27-year-old Englishman finished this set of European matchups with two shots on goal alongside his assist.