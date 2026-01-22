Rashford created the chance for Robert Lewandowski's goal by delivering a dangerous pass from the left flank in the 70th minute of the game. The England international ranked third on the team in chances created and also had one successful dribble during his limited time on the field. He has scored and assisted once off the bench over his last two official matches played. That run of form could help him get more involved in the future, since even though he's the second option on the left wing and on set pieces behind Raphinha, he has shared some time on the pitch with the Brazilian when the latter moves to a central spot.