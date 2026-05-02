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Marcus Rashford News: Assists off the bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 2:54pm

Rashford assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Osasuna.

Rashford was not as accurate as he expected to be with one accurate cross in five attempts but he did get an assist to help Barcelona get three points. The forward should have some sort against Real Madrid, likely providing a spark off the bench as Barcelona tries to add the icing on the cake of its LaLiga title.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
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