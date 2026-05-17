Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford News: Available from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Rashford is among the substitutes for Sunday's clash with Real Betis.

Rashford had been questionable heading into the game after missing Saturday's training session, but the forward has been named among the substitutes.The forward had started the last two games but will have to settle for a place on the bench against Real Betis, with Fermin Lopez and Raphinha handed the two wide roles from the start.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Penalty, Corner and Free Kick Takers by Team
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group L Preview: England, Croatia, Ghana and Panama Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
12 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
54 days ago