Marcus Rashford News: Available from bench
Rashford is among the substitutes for Sunday's clash with Real Betis.
Rashford had been questionable heading into the game after missing Saturday's training session, but the forward has been named among the substitutes.The forward had started the last two games but will have to settle for a place on the bench against Real Betis, with Fermin Lopez and Raphinha handed the two wide roles from the start.
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