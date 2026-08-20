Marcus Rashford News: Back in training

Rashford has returned to training and has looked sharp since rejoining sessions in Dublin, according to Samuel Luckhurst. Manager Michael Carrick said "It's been pretty obvious since Marcus came back in training with Kobbie and Licha in Dublin that he's come back fantastically well".

This is mainly a positive status update for Rashford after his recent return to the squad in a preseason friendly against Milan. His training involvement suggests he remains available for selection, although his longer-term club situation stays unresolved with Carrick avoiding questions about the forward's continuity in the squad. He's currently expected to serve as a substitute behind Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo, and his involvement in the first few fixtures of the season might depend on how well he can perform in limited minutes of play.