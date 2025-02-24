Fantasy Soccer
Marcus Rashford News: Brace of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Rashford assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Chelsea.

Rashford came on in the second half and put up an upstanding performance, assisting twice to earn the win Saturday. Since joining the side, he's made one start in three appearances, creating seven chances with 16 crosses (two accurate) and four tackles.

Marcus Rashford
Aston Villa
