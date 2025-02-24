Marcus Rashford News: Brace of assists
Rashford assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Chelsea.
Rashford came on in the second half and put up an upstanding performance, assisting twice to earn the win Saturday. Since joining the side, he's made one start in three appearances, creating seven chances with 16 crosses (two accurate) and four tackles.
