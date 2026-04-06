Marcus Rashford News: Breaks goal drought in win

Rashford scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Atletico Madrid.

Rashford scored the first half equalizer Saturday before Barcelona would persist in a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. The attacker led the team with two shots on goal and five corners across his 79 minutes of play. The goal marks Rashford's first since Barcelona's final January fixture.