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Marcus Rashford News: Creates four chances in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Rashford registered 11 crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Valencia.

Rashford created four chances in the season finale Saturday, tying his season high. He also recorded a season-high 11 crosses, but still was held without a goal contribution. It was overall a resurgent season from Rashford as he scored eight goals and provided seven assists across 32 appearances (18 starts) in La Liga on the way to securing the league title. That success earned him a spot on England's World Cup squad where he'll look to keep his excellent form going.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
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