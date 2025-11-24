Rashford will not miss any more time with his illness and is already ready for action, set to play in the club's massive match against Chelsea, a common foe for the English winger. He has been a regular for the club, with 13 starts in 16 appearances while recording six goals and seven assists so far this season. However, with the return of Raphinha, his role is likely to take a major hit, probably settling for more of a rotational option alongside Ferran Torres and Dani Olmo, with the club unlikely to remove Raphinha or Lamine Yamal from the flanks.