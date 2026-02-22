Marcus Rashford News: Fit for bench
Rashford (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Levante.
Rashford was already deemed an option and is with the club Sunday, earning a spot on the bench. Competing with the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in the attack, Rashford is more than likely to continue as a rotational option, mainly serving from the bench with a few starts here and there.
