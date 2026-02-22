Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford News: Fit for bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 22, 2026 at 6:27am

Rashford (knee) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Levante.

Rashford was already deemed an option and is with the club Sunday, earning a spot on the bench. Competing with the likes of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal in the attack, Rashford is more than likely to continue as a rotational option, mainly serving from the bench with a few starts here and there.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
SOC
Inside the Mind of a Soccer Player: How Mental Strength Shapes Form, Confidence and Performance
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
101 days ago
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
SOC
Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, Nov. 5
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
110 days ago
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
SOC
Newcastle United vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD1 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
158 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago
Man United vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds, Tips & Lineups
SOC
Man United vs. Aston Villa: Prediction, Odds, Tips & Lineups
Author Image
BJ Cunningham
275 days ago