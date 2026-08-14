Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford News: Included in Squad Against Milan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Rashford will be part of Manchester United's squad for the friendly against AC Milan, the club announced.

Rashford's return comes after he sat out the previous match against Leeds despite being healthy, with coach Michael Carrick explaining he was being preserved specifically for this fixture. He rejoined United following his loan spell at Barcelona and a handful of World Cup appearances for England, and remains part of the club's plans as a rotational option behind Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The 28-year-old scored once and set up a goal across six World Cup appearances, including three starts, over the summer. Rashford is expected to begin building up his match fitness in this preseason finale.

Marcus Rashford
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
France vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff
SOC
France vs England Picks, Tips, Odds & Best Bets: 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff
Rotowire Staff
29 days ago
France vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff
SOC
France vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Third-Place Playoff
Rotowire Staff
30 days ago
DraftKings World Cup DFS Showdown: England vs. Argentina Semifinal Picks for Wednesday, July 15
SOC
DraftKings World Cup DFS Showdown: England vs. Argentina Semifinal Picks for Wednesday, July 15
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
32 days ago
England vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal
SOC
England vs Argentina Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Semifinal
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
Norway vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal
SOC
Norway vs England Preview: Predicted Lineups, Team News & Tactical Analysis | 2026 World Cup Quarterfinal
Rotowire Staff
36 days ago