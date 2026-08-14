Marcus Rashford News: Included in Squad Against Milan

Rashford will be part of Manchester United's squad for the friendly against AC Milan, the club announced.

Rashford's return comes after he sat out the previous match against Leeds despite being healthy, with coach Michael Carrick explaining he was being preserved specifically for this fixture. He rejoined United following his loan spell at Barcelona and a handful of World Cup appearances for England, and remains part of the club's plans as a rotational option behind Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. The 28-year-old scored once and set up a goal across six World Cup appearances, including three starts, over the summer. Rashford is expected to begin building up his match fitness in this preseason finale.