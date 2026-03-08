Marcus Rashford News: Leads team in crosses
Rashford had one shot (one on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Athletic.
Rashford led his team in crosses Saturday from the left flank, whipping in six during the win. That said, when he has seen the start this season, he usually accumulates a high amount of crosses, with 26 in his past five starts. He remains at four goals and six assists in 23 appearances (14 starts) this season.
