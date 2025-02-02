Marcus Rashford News: Loaned to Aston Villa

Rashford has been loaned to Aston Villa from Manchester United, according to his parent club.

Rashford has found a loan move out of United after his dropping from the first team, as he will join Villa until the end of the season. This is a huge boost for the player after a feud with manager Ruben Amorim led to no playing time since Dec. 12. He will likely see a rotational role while on loan to begin but may need some time to regain some fitness after his long-standing absence. He has started in 16 of his 21 appearances this season, notching five goals and two assists between league and UEL play.