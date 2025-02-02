Marcus Rashford News: Loaned to Aston Villa
Rashford has been loaned to Aston Villa from Manchester United, according to his parent club.
Rashford has found a loan move out of United after his dropping from the first team, as he will join Villa until the end of the season. This is a huge boost for the player after a feud with manager Ruben Amorim led to no playing time since Dec. 12. He will likely see a rotational role while on loan to begin but may need some time to regain some fitness after his long-standing absence. He has started in 16 of his 21 appearances this season, notching five goals and two assists between league and UEL play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now