Marcus Rashford News: Nets off bench

Rashford scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Getafe.

Rashford came on for Roony Bardghji at the 60-minute mark and extended the lead in the 74th minute with a solo run from his own half during a fast break. In his brief time on the pitch, Rashford also created two chances. He has now scored three times in the last four league matches and has accumulated 13 goal contributions this campaign.