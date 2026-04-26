Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford News: Nets off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Rashford scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Getafe.

Rashford came on for Roony Bardghji at the 60-minute mark and extended the lead in the 74th minute with a solo run from his own half during a fast break. In his brief time on the pitch, Rashford also created two chances. He has now scored three times in the last four league matches and has accumulated 13 goal contributions this campaign.

Marcus Rashford
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marcus Rashford See More
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 10: Picks, Predictions & Odds
SOC
UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Tuesday, March 10: Picks, Predictions & Odds
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
48 days ago
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
SOC
Arsenal vs Chelsea Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW28
Author Image
Luke Atzert
57 days ago