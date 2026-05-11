Marcus Rashford News: Nets to win title
Rashford scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Real Madrid.
Rashford scored during Sunday's El Clasico win, and also secure his first career league title with Barcelona. It was a brilliant game from the loan winger, who continues to shine in Spain, producing good volume and adding some big goals. He has three more matches in Spain before his future is decided during the summer.
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