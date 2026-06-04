Marcus Rashford News: Reborn at Barcelona, should start

Rashford has been named in England's World Cup squad after a stunning loan spell at Barcelona, arriving as one of the most in-form players in La Liga and a genuine starter candidate for manager Thomas Tuchel's attacking lineup.

Rashford wrapped up his loan spell at Barcelona with eight goals and nine assists in 32 La Liga appearances across 1,762 minutes, helping the club capture the league title while rediscovering the elite level of form that had gone missing during his difficult final stretch at Manchester United. The forward's resurgence has been one of the biggest storylines in European soccer this season, with his explosive pace, attacking intent and versatility across the front line reestablishing him as the game-changing threat he once was. Rashford heads into the World Cup playing some of the best soccer of his career and carrying the confidence to make a major impact for England on the biggest stage this summer, while Cole Palmer's absence is expected to open the door for him to claim a starting spot in the attack.