Marcus Rashford News: Scores from penalty spot

Rashford scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat versus Manchester City.

Rashford was given the chance to step up to the spot for Villa on Tuesday, taking the chance and converting to equalize the match before their eventual loss. This marks his second goal in league play since joining the club on loan, now having four goal contributions in 10 appearances. He was back in the starting XI this match, now starting in four of his appearances.